Lionel Messi reveals his sporting idols as he teases 2026 World Cup role

Lionel Messi has revealed his sporting idol after winning another golden boot with Inter Miami.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News Messi spoke from the heart when asked which sporting icons have inspired him throughout his life and career.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner said, “For us Argentinians, Maradona was always the one. Our greatest legend. The greatest player for what he represented to all of us. I was young and only saw him play live a little but Diego transcended everything. He was something much bigger than any limits or boundaries in football.”

The 38-year-old then looked beyond football and referenced greatness in other sports.

“If we talk about another sport, I think Michael Jordan had that same impact. I also admire tennis players like Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. They made the competition so much greater because they pushed each other constantly to be the best. They changed their sport. In basketball LeBron James and Steph Curry are players I have always admired. They have given so much to the sport they play,” he added.

Messi does not hide his love for the Argentina shirt and revealed that he wanted to defend the World Cup title his team achieved in Qatar. However, he knows the final decision will come from his body and his heart.

