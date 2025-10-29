Sports

Saudi Arabia unveils NEOM Stadium 350 meters above ground for 2034 World Cup

The NEOM Stadium is one of 11 new stadiums planned to be built over the next years

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Saudi Arabia's bold plans for the 2034 World Cup inside a striking new venue, the NEOM Stadium designed to sit 350 meters above the ground.

The summer of 2024 saw the first release of concept designs and a list of all 15 stadiums set to host matches.

The NEOM Stadium is one of 11 new stadiums planned to be built over the next eight years, alongside four existing stadiums that will be renovated.

Saudi Arabia's bid book submitted to FIFA stated, "Neom Stadium will be the most unique stadium in the world. With a pitch situated more than 350m above ground, stunning vistas and a roof created from the city itself, the stadium will be an experience like no other," as per GOAL.

It added, "Within The Line, mass transport and personal transport will be enabled by a network of tram-like Autonomous Rapid Transit vehicles and Personal Rapid Transit, operating on five primary horizontal transport corridors."

“The Line,” a futuristic city announced in 2021 in Saudi Arabia, will be a single long building 170 km long, 200 meters wide, and up to 500 meters tall.

It is designed to have no cars, streets or carbon emissions and will be able to house nine million people, about a quarter of the country's population.

