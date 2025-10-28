Travis Kelce drops hint about retirement after Chiefs’ big win

Travis Kelce has hinted about his retirement plans after once again delivering historic performance for Kansas City Chiefs.
According to Mirror, Kelce made more NFL history on Monday night, and then dropped a comment that has fans wondering how much longer he plans to keep doing it.
Following another milestone performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28–7 victory over the Washington Commanders, the 34-year-old tight end hinted that he’s beginning to think about life after football.
The timing of his remarks couldn’t have been more fitting. Earlier in the night, Kelce caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 21–7 lead, before the ESPN camera crew broke Taylor Swift's cover.
The score marked the 83rd touchdown of his career, tying legendary running back Priest Holmes for the most in franchise history.
Speaking to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after the game, Kelce said, “We’re cherishing every single one of these games, not knowing how long we’ll be able to do this.”
Notably, after Monday night catch, Kelce also became just the fifth tight end in NFL history to record 80 career receiving touchdowns, joining Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski, and Jimmy Graham.