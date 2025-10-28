Sports

Travis Kelce drops hint about retirement after Chiefs’ big win

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce shine as they lead Chiefs to dominant win over Commanders

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Travis Kelce drops hint about retirement after Chiefs’ big win
Travis Kelce drops hint about retirement after Chiefs’ big win

Travis Kelce has hinted about his retirement plans after once again delivering historic performance for Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Mirror, Kelce made more NFL history on Monday night, and then dropped a comment that has fans wondering how much longer he plans to keep doing it.

Following another milestone performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28–7 victory over the Washington Commanders, the 34-year-old tight end hinted that he’s beginning to think about life after football.

The timing of his remarks couldn’t have been more fitting. Earlier in the night, Kelce caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 21–7 lead, before the ESPN camera crew broke Taylor Swift's cover.

The score marked the 83rd touchdown of his career, tying legendary running back Priest Holmes for the most in franchise history.

Speaking to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after the game, Kelce said, “We’re cherishing every single one of these games, not knowing how long we’ll be able to do this.”

Notably, after Monday night catch, Kelce also became just the fifth tight end in NFL history to record 80 career receiving touchdowns, joining Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski, and Jimmy Graham.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Fabio Wardley issues challenge to Oleksandr Usyk as he eyes heavyweight upset

Fabio Wardley issues challenge to Oleksandr Usyk as he eyes heavyweight upset
Fabio Wardley calls on Oleksandr Usyk to honour his word ahead of potential clash

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among 26 finalists for 2025 FIFPRO World 11

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among 26 finalists for 2025 FIFPRO World 11
The FIFPRO World 11 is the only major football award voted on solely by professional players

FIFA opens 1 million tickets in new lottery for 2026 World Cup

FIFA opens 1 million tickets in new lottery for 2026 World Cup
New ticket lottery marks the start of the second phase of ticket sales for the tournament

Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters
Cameron Norrie beats Sebastian Baez in Paris to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Lamine Yamal plans to buy Gerard, Shakira’s lavish mansion in Barcelona

Lamine Yamal plans to buy Gerard, Shakira’s lavish mansion in Barcelona
Lamine Yamal wants to buy the luxurious home where Gerard and Shakira lived during their relationship

Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win

Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win
Sinner gives heartfelt speech to parents, girlfriend, and friends after winning Erste Bank Open

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek hit with major setback for missing tournaments

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek hit with major setback for missing tournaments
Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka punished for missing mandatory WTA 500 tournaments

Lando Norris takes championship lead with dominant Mexico GP win despite boos

Lando Norris takes championship lead with dominant Mexico GP win despite boos
F1 championship leader Lando Norris keeps cool despite boos from the Mexico City GP crowd

Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev

Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev
Jannik Sinner won Grand Slam titles this year including the Australian Open and Wimbledon

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease
Nick had an outstanding college football career at Ohio State and was honoured as one of the NFL's top player

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly
Mabppe is aiming to surpass Olivier Giroud's record to become France's all-time leading gaol scorer

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family
David Beckham pens heartfelt note to Inter Miami after MLS Cup opening-round win over Nashville SC