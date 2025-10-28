Aaron Ramsey offers huge reward to find beloved dog Halo 

Wales football star Aaron Ramsey has been desperately searching for his missing dog Halo, in Mexico.
The former Arsenal and Cardiff City midfielder has increased the reward to $20,000 (£15,000) for any information that could lead to Halo's safe return.
Ramsey, who is currently playing for Pumas UNAM said the dog, a beagle was last seen in a town called San Miguel de Allende in the Guanajuato area.
"Any news about our Halo please contact us. Big reward for finding her. We are all praying she's ok and can be back with us soon," Ramsey posted on Instagram.
Ramsey's dog has been missing since October 9 and the player has since shared multiple photos of her on Instagram account to help find her.
Initially, he offered $10,000 as a reward for information but when there were no updates after a week, he and his family new increased the reward.
In another emotional plea on his social media account, Ramsey said, "We just want our girl back."
He also shared a black-and-white photo of Halo resting her head on his arm with a touching caption, noting, "What I'd do to hold you one last time Halo."
Ramsey is a Welsh professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Liga MX club Pumas UNAM and captains the Wales national team.