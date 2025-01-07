Rachel Noll James honors Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore for Golden Globe win

Rachel Noll James has appreciated Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore and other women who won Golden Globe awards.
On Sunday, January 6, the 2025 Golden Globe awards took place at The Beverly Hilton.
The talented director re-shared a post on her Instagram to celebrate women artists who earned the esteemed awards.
“Celebrating the incredible women who took home Golden Globes this year! Swipe through to see the talented women in film and TV who made their mark this year,” the caption of the post read.
Jodie Foster, Zoe Saldaña, Fernanda Torres, Demi Moore, Jean Smart, and Ali Wong were featured in the special shoutout for renowned female stars over 40.
The caption further read, “From groundbreaking performances to visionary storytelling, these wins highlight the power and brilliance of female creators. Special shoutout to the inspiring women over 40 who were honored this year, including Jodie Foster, Zoe Saldaña, Fernanda Torres, Demi Moore, Jean Smart, and Ali Wong. Amazing to see their talent celebrated!”
Rachel herself has a very bright filmmaking career as she has plenty of award winning movies under her name.
Her feature movie Ingress earned upward of 10 nominations in international film festivals.