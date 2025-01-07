Entertainment

Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman began dating each other in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster finally confirmed their romance with a rare sighting in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old actor and his girlfriend made their first joint appearance while enjoying a laughter-filled romantic dinner at Santa Monica in California on Monday, January 6.

For the date night, Hugh was seen wearing a dark jacket over a grey shirt and white jeans.

While, Sutton was wearing a long olive-green dress, which she paired with a cosy brown coat.

The couple, who initially sparked romance rumours in September 2023, were seen walking hand-in-hand in the viral photos.

Hugh and Sutton also worked together in the Broadway musical revival movie, The Music Man, in 2022. 

After the release of the movie, fans noticed the chemistry between the co-stars.

It is pertinent to note, the duo have recently finalised their respective separations with their ex-partners.

Sutton filed for divorce from his former spouse, Ted Griffin, in the New York County Supreme Court on October 22, 2024.

On the other side, Hugh parted ways with his ex-wife and popular actress Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.

However, neither Hugh Jackman nor Sutton Foster has publicly commented on their relationship so far. 

