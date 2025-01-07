Prince Andrew faces huge financial setback after King Charles’ Christmas snub

Prince Andrew has landed in financial struggles after receiving a painful snub from brother King Charles on Christmas.
The Duke of York faced a major setback as the firm managing his private investments got shut down.
Sarah Ferguson’s ex husband had "significant control" over Urramoor Limited, a company which was set-up in 2013.
As reported by Mirror, the company was in huge debts of £208,000 till December 2023 but the issue got miraculously resolved when an unnamed source backed it up with £210,000 last year.
However, Andrew was stripped off his UK trade envoy after his links with Jeffrey Epstein case got public.
It was later revealed that the company failed to make any profit in nine sets of accounts filed.
The financial setback came after Charles reportedly told Andrew to skip Christmas celebration with the royal family.
Notably, the Duchess of York and her ex did not attend the major event.
However, their daughter Princess Beatrice attended the royal Christmas celebration at Sandringham.
On the other hand, Princess Eugenie spent Christmas with her husband's family.