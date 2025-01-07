Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release

American actress and dancer Sofia Wylie celebrates her 21st birthday ahead of her upcoming movie, The Map That Leads to You.
Wylie, who became famous after her role as Buffy Driscoll on the Disney Channel comedy-drama Andi Mack, turned 21 on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, almost two weeks after celebrating two years of love with her beau Preston Hoffman.
The couple shared highlights of their dreamy photo shoot of the second anniversary in the middle of the woods.
The School for Good and Evil actress posted some romantic clicks from the shoot and wrote, “Our day,” with a red heart emoji, while Hoffman pens, “2 years with my girl, I love you, Sof.”