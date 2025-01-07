Entertainment

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release

'The School for Good and Evil' star celebrates two years of togetherness with boyfriend Preston Hoffman

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release

American actress and dancer Sofia Wylie celebrates her 21st birthday ahead of her upcoming movie, The Map That Leads to You.

Wylie, who became famous after her role as Buffy Driscoll on the Disney Channel comedy-drama Andi Mack, turned 21 on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, almost two weeks after celebrating two years of love with her beau Preston Hoffman.

The couple shared highlights of their dreamy photo shoot of the second anniversary in the middle of the woods.

The School for Good and Evil actress posted some romantic clicks from the shoot and wrote, “Our day,” with a red heart emoji, while Hoffman pens, “2 years with my girl, I love you, Sof.”

="" <="" div>="" div><="" div><="" g><="" svg><="" >view="" this="" post="" on="" instagram<="" >
="" a>a="" shared="" by="" sofia="" wylie="" (@sofiawylie)<="" a><="" p><="" blockquote>"="">

Their “couple goals” pictures spark reactions from social media users who cannot stop themselves from the “perfect couple.”

A user wrote, “This is what happens when two models fall in love,” another added, “HOWWWWW CAN YOU GUYS JUST BE SO PERFECTTTTT?!?!”

A fan commented, “These are literally so cute I can’t.”

“You guys are so adorable omg, wishing you two all the best,” a user penned.

Sofia Wylie in ‘The Map That Leads to You’

The mockumentary High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress is all set to shine on the big screens in 2025 with The Map That Leads to You movie and adaptation of the novel of the same name written by J. P. Monninger.

Back of the Net star will be seen along with Madelyn Cline, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman, and Josh Lucas in the romantic drama of the Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström.

The film will be released in 2025; however, the dates or timeline of the release have not been announced yet.

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub

Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Zendaya makes first appearance after Tom Holland engagement ‘confirmed’
Zendaya makes first appearance after Tom Holland engagement ‘confirmed’
Kendall Jenner ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: 'no longer love'
Kendall Jenner ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: 'no longer love'
Aubrey Plaza gives first statement after husband Jeff Baena tragic death
Aubrey Plaza gives first statement after husband Jeff Baena tragic death
Rachel Noll James honors Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore for Golden Globe win
Rachel Noll James honors Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore for Golden Globe win
Blake Lively's legal rep fires back at Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit
Blake Lively's legal rep fires back at Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods