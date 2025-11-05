Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey share PDA-filled photos from Kendall Jenner's birthday celebration

The 'Peaches' singer share a glimpse of her PDA-filled moment with Justin Bieber at Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Justin Bieber, Hailey share PDA-filled photos from Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration
Justin Bieber, Hailey share PDA-filled photos from Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were all loved-up at Kendall Jenner’s recent birthday bash, sharing a series of intimate, PDA-packed photos.

The Peaches singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of her PDA-filled moment with Justin Bieber at Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration.

His Instagram post, shared without a caption, began with a tender photo of him embracing the Rhode founder.

The couple was spotted on a beach for a nighttime photo-op in front of a silver balloon setup that read, “Happy Birthday Kendall” in all capital letters.


In the shared post, Justin donned a sleeveless white undershirt paired with tan bottoms as he smiled while wrapping his arms around Hailey’s lower body.

With her arms draped around his neck, Hailey leaned in to plant a kiss on his cheek for the sweet shot.

For the outing, Hailey stunned in a cheetah-print halter mini dress, while Justin’s second photo featured a blurred backdrop of greenery as he flashed a smirk behind the wheel of a golf cart.

Following the Swag singer’s post, fans quickly filled the comments section with heartfelt messages and praise for the pair.

One fan wrote, “I feel you Justin, I’m obsessed with Hailey too.”

Another commented, “the most beautiful couple ever.”

The third noted, “You guys look younger and more beautiful each yeah.”

Notably, Jenner also shared a recap of her birthday festivities, which was attended by Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and more. 

