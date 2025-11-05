Todd Snider cancels tour after suffering ‘severe injuries’ in ‘violent assault’

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider was arrested and quickly released this week, canceling his tour after sustaining “severe injuries” in what he described as a “violent assault.”
According to Salt Lake County jail records, the Alright Guy singer, 59, was taken into custody on Sunday, November 2, at 7:10 p.m. and released just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday, November 3.
Snider was released on his own recognisance, meaning he did not have to post bail but signed a promise to appear in court.
Soon after he was released, Snider announced the tour's cancellation in a statement posted on his Instagram.
"We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates. Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel," the statement read.
"Todd will be unable to perform for an underdetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon," the statement concluded.
The tour marked the release of Snider’s newest studio effort, High, Lonesome and Then Some, which arrived October 17.