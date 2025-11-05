Entertainment

Todd Snider cancels tour after suffering ‘severe injuries’ in ‘violent assault’

The 'Alright Guy' singer announced his tour cancellation after sustaining 'severe injuries'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Todd Snider cancels tour after suffering ‘severe injuries’ in ‘violent assault’
Todd Snider cancels tour after suffering ‘severe injuries’ in ‘violent assault’

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider was arrested and quickly released this week, canceling his tour after sustaining “severe injuries” in what he described as a “violent assault.”

According to Salt Lake County jail records, the Alright Guy singer, 59, was taken into custody on Sunday, November 2, at 7:10 p.m. and released just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday, November 3.

Snider was released on his own recognisance, meaning he did not have to post bail but signed a promise to appear in court.

Soon after he was released, Snider announced the tour's cancellation in a statement posted on his Instagram.

"We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates. Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel," the statement read.

"Todd will be unable to perform for an underdetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon," the statement concluded.

The tour marked the release of Snider’s newest studio effort, High, Lonesome and Then Some, which arrived October 17.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Justin Bieber, Hailey share PDA-filled photos from Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration

Justin Bieber, Hailey share PDA-filled photos from Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration
The 'Peaches' singer share a glimpse of her PDA-filled moment with Justin Bieber at Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz ignite buzz as they reunite for ‘Mummy 4’

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz ignite buzz as they reunite for ‘Mummy 4’
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reunite for the fourth installment of ‘The Mummy’

Kendall Jenner sizzles in beach snaps from her mega 30th birthday bash

Kendall Jenner sizzles in beach snaps from her mega 30th birthday bash
The popular supermodel quietly celebrates her 30th birthday party earlier this week

Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks

Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks
Critics accused Kristin of being insensitive, which broke her, stating 'that’s all I’m going to say'

Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't'

Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't'
The 'positions' singer missed the 'Wicked: For Good' Brazil premiere after deplaning due to safety issues

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles
The former Spice Girls singer pens heartwarming note for husband, David Beckham, over his Royal achievement

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute
Young Bleed's passing news came days after his sister confirmed that he was hospitalised amid death speculations

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad
The 'Christy' actress was part of the American Eagle's fall campaign, which was accused of promoting eugenics due to wordplay

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby
The 'WAP' hitmaker initially revealed her fourth pregnancy in September this year

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West
The Australian fashion designer spotted in Australia days before the launch of her new business venture

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show
Role Model kicked off the UK and Europe leg of his 'No Place Like Tour' in London on Monday with Lewis Capaldi's cameo

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title
The 'Bridgerton' star has made history as People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive