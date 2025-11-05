Entertainment

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz ignite buzz as they reunite for ‘Mummy 4’

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reunite for the fourth installment of ‘The Mummy’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz ignite buzz as they reunite for ‘Mummy 4’
Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz ignite buzz as they reunite for ‘Mummy 4’

A wave of joy has spread among fans of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz!

In a buzz-worthy new update on Tuesday, November 4, Variety reported that the 56-year-old American-Canadian star is reuniting with his The Mummy costar for the fourth installment of their super hit 1999 film.

The upcoming thrilling sequel is set to be directed by filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – collectively known as Radio Silence – who also directed 2019’s hit Ready or Not and 2022’s Scream.

Fans’ reactions:

The exciting update quickly sparked a buzz online, with fans expressing their anticipation for the forthcoming film on the outlet's Instagram post.

“Best news of the year,” wrote one, while another excitedly penned, “My favorite on screen couple is oficially back.”

A third exclaimed, “ONE OF THE BEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

About The Mummy:

Led by Fraser and Weisz, 1999’s action-adventure film, The Mummy, followed the story of “a team of archaeologists come together and team up to defeat an ancient artefact that has come to life to destroy society and everyone. The team must learn from each other in order to save everyone and the world from ultimate disaster from the ancient artifact,” as per IMDb.

The movie dominated the US and Canada box office on its opening weekend, earning $43 million, and also achieved the top non-holiday May opening weekend and the ninth-highest box office debut of all time.

With a net gross of $155.4 million in the U.S. and Canada and $261 million internationally, The Mummy earned a worldwide total of $418.1 million

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz worked together in the initial two installments, 1999’s The Mummy and 2001’s The Mummy Returns.

In 2008, the franchise released its third sequel, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, in which Fraser was joined by Maria Bello.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Justin Baldoni issues bombshell statement on Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal

Justin Baldoni issues bombshell statement on Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal
The ‘Five Feet Apart’ director breaks silence after court dismisses his $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively

Justin Bieber, Hailey share PDA-filled photos from Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration

Justin Bieber, Hailey share PDA-filled photos from Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration
The 'Peaches' singer share a glimpse of her PDA-filled moment with Justin Bieber at Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration

Todd Snider cancels tour after suffering ‘severe injuries’ in ‘violent assault’

Todd Snider cancels tour after suffering ‘severe injuries’ in ‘violent assault’
The 'Alright Guy' singer announced his tour cancellation after sustaining 'severe injuries'

Kendall Jenner sizzles in beach snaps from her mega 30th birthday bash

Kendall Jenner sizzles in beach snaps from her mega 30th birthday bash
The popular supermodel quietly celebrates her 30th birthday party earlier this week

Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks

Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks
Critics accused Kristin of being insensitive, which broke her, stating 'that’s all I’m going to say'

Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't'

Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't'
The 'positions' singer missed the 'Wicked: For Good' Brazil premiere after deplaning due to safety issues

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles
The former Spice Girls singer pens heartwarming note for husband, David Beckham, over his Royal achievement

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute
Young Bleed's passing news came days after his sister confirmed that he was hospitalised amid death speculations

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad
The 'Christy' actress was part of the American Eagle's fall campaign, which was accused of promoting eugenics due to wordplay

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby
The 'WAP' hitmaker initially revealed her fourth pregnancy in September this year

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West
The Australian fashion designer spotted in Australia days before the launch of her new business venture

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show
Role Model kicked off the UK and Europe leg of his 'No Place Like Tour' in London on Monday with Lewis Capaldi's cameo