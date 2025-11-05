Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz ignite buzz as they reunite for ‘Mummy 4’

A wave of joy has spread among fans of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz!
In a buzz-worthy new update on Tuesday, November 4, Variety reported that the 56-year-old American-Canadian star is reuniting with his The Mummy costar for the fourth installment of their super hit 1999 film.
The upcoming thrilling sequel is set to be directed by filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – collectively known as Radio Silence – who also directed 2019’s hit Ready or Not and 2022’s Scream.
Fans’ reactions:
The exciting update quickly sparked a buzz online, with fans expressing their anticipation for the forthcoming film on the outlet's Instagram post.
“Best news of the year,” wrote one, while another excitedly penned, “My favorite on screen couple is oficially back.”
A third exclaimed, “ONE OF THE BEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
About The Mummy:
Led by Fraser and Weisz, 1999’s action-adventure film, The Mummy, followed the story of “a team of archaeologists come together and team up to defeat an ancient artefact that has come to life to destroy society and everyone. The team must learn from each other in order to save everyone and the world from ultimate disaster from the ancient artifact,” as per IMDb.
The movie dominated the US and Canada box office on its opening weekend, earning $43 million, and also achieved the top non-holiday May opening weekend and the ninth-highest box office debut of all time.
With a net gross of $155.4 million in the U.S. and Canada and $261 million internationally, The Mummy earned a worldwide total of $418.1 million
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz worked together in the initial two installments, 1999’s The Mummy and 2001’s The Mummy Returns.
In 2008, the franchise released its third sequel, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, in which Fraser was joined by Maria Bello.