Justin Baldoni issues bombshell statement on Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal

The ‘Five Feet Apart’ director breaks silence after court dismisses his $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Justin Baldoni has finally spoken up on the latest setback in countersuit against Blake Lively.

Last week, US District Court Judge Lewis Liman shared his final verdict in the Five Feet Apart director’s $400 million defamation countersuit against his It Ends with Us costar, dismissing the case.

The 41-year-old American actor was asked to file an amended complaint in October 2025 after his case was first dismissed in June. However, Baldoni and his legal team missed the deadline, resulting in dismissal of the high-profile lawsuit.

Breaking silence after the case termination, Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, issued a bombshell statement on Tuesday, November 4.

"The truth regarding this case continues to be completely distorted in the media. Even something as simple as a procedural update has resulted in a total mischaracterization,” he slammed.

Freedman continued, "At this point, we have to set the record straight: no deadlines were missed. Our clients chose not to amend their complaint to preserve appeal rights. In the meantime, we are focusing on Ms. Lively’s claims. We remain fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available and look forward to our day in court."

It is pertinent to mention that even though Justin Baldoni’s countersuit was dismissed, Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against him remains ongoing.

