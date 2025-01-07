Entertainment

Demi Moore shares dressing room BTS of Golden Globes 2025: Watch

‘The Substance’ actress Demi Moore won her first acting award in ’45 years’ career at Golden Globes 2025

  January 07, 2025

Demi Moore’s dressing room is filled with glamour, dance, food, and so much excitement!

After bagging her first-ever acting award in “45 years” of career at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards, the actress turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 6, to share some behind-the-scenes clips from the dressing room with her 5.7 million fans.

“Getting ready for the @goldenglobes. Where the magic happens. Truly couldn't do it without my team!” penned the Indecent Proposal actress.

The exciting video kicked off with a stunning view from the actress’s dressing room balcony which then transitioned into her the gorgeous starlet describing the team how she wanted her look for the star-studded night.

She unveiled her jaw-dropping metallic silk gown and after the discussion sat down to let the makeup and hair stylists do their magic.

In the clip, the G.I. Jane actress was also filmed dancing with the team and having some snacks before she finished getting ready for the glamorous event.

The video then saw Moore heading out towards the venue where she received her milestone award.

In a separate post, the actress also shared some snaps from the night along with her winning speech clip.

“Woke up this morning still in shock but full of so much joy, love, and gratitude for this honor and recognition. I am so deeply humbled and the little girl in me is saying FUCK YEAH! Thank you for your support and kind words, and thank you @goldenglobes,” she captioned.

Demi Moore won Best Female Actor in a Film award for her impressive performance in The Substance.

