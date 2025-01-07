Prince Harry feels like 'pressure cooker' in Meghan Markle marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new strategy to follow separate paths "professionally" is reportedly creating problems in couple's marital life.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made back-to-back solo appearances last year, with Harry having nearly three international trips alone and Meghan on the other hand was busy in her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
Although, Harry debunked all the rumours surrounding their marriage with a very wise response during his appearance at NYT's Dealbook Summit last year, his close pals think that behind-the-scenes are different than reality.
A well-placed source told Closer, "Harry is telling Meghan that things are not working for him."
They continued, "The major sticking point remains the mess he’s made with his family – which is difficult now that he’s taking accountability for it, while Meghan still puts the blame firmly on them."
As per the insider, Harry's close friends "have even said that it’s good he is spending time apart from Meghan, as it’s been like a pressure cooker, trying to decide what they’re going to do going forward."
"With there being so many health scares in the royal family – both with Catherine and King Charles – Harry is feeling more homesick than ever and the inner turmoil of not being in a good place with his family is driving him wild," the source explained.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal titles have severed their tries with the Royal Family by making serious and shocking revelations about them, first in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and then in duke's memoir, Spare.
The couple tied the knot in 2018 and share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.