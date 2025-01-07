Royal

Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud

The Princess of Wales makes final call to mend rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025


Princess Kate is seemingly tired of the ongoing feud between her family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales, who have had a painful 2024 as she was diagnosed with cancer in January has seemingly decided to bury the hatchet with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite years long rift with them.

A source has exclusively told Heat magazine that "Kate is extremely skilled in the art of diplomacy and she wants Harry and Meghan to know she wants a fresh start."

Despite still reeling with the pain caused by Harry and Meghan's shocking allegations against Catherine as mentioned by the Duke himself in his bombshell memoir, Spare, Kate "wants to put that all in the past and make a new go of this."

The insider further explained, "While there’s no chance of the ‘fab four’ thing again, she feels like this could be their last chance to make peace with Meghan once and for all."

According to the informant, Kate is doing everything in her capacity to bring the family back together.

This update comes following Meghan Markle's Instagram return after 5 years of leaving the UK with Prince Harry.

Meghan's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the teaser of which was released by the duchess herself recently on her Instagram account will be released on January 16, 2024.

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud

Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud
French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres

Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Prince Harry feels like 'pressure cooker' in Meghan Markle marriage
Prince Harry feels like 'pressure cooker' in Meghan Markle marriage
Meghan Markle's pal blasts tabloids for criticising duchess's Netflix show
Meghan Markle's pal blasts tabloids for criticising duchess's Netflix show
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Prince Andrew reported to police for committing big fraud
Prince Andrew reported to police for committing big fraud
Prince Andrew faces huge financial setback after King Charles’ Christmas snub
Prince Andrew faces huge financial setback after King Charles’ Christmas snub
Zara Tindall escapes major accident months after Princess Anne's head injury
Zara Tindall escapes major accident months after Princess Anne's head injury
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Meghan Markle's Netflix show’s hashtag blocked by Instagram over child abuse fears
Meghan Markle's Netflix show’s hashtag blocked by Instagram over child abuse fears
Kate Middleton 'throws herself' into parenting as Meghan Markle chases media spotlight
Kate Middleton 'throws herself' into parenting as Meghan Markle chases media spotlight
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary host Denmark’s key leaders for New Year fest
King Frederik, Queen Mary host Denmark’s key leaders for New Year fest