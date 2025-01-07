Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud

Princess Kate is seemingly tired of the ongoing feud between her family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The Princess of Wales, who have had a painful 2024 as she was diagnosed with cancer in January has seemingly decided to bury the hatchet with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite years long rift with them.
A source has exclusively told Heat magazine that "Kate is extremely skilled in the art of diplomacy and she wants Harry and Meghan to know she wants a fresh start."
Despite still reeling with the pain caused by Harry and Meghan's shocking allegations against Catherine as mentioned by the Duke himself in his bombshell memoir, Spare, Kate "wants to put that all in the past and make a new go of this."
The insider further explained, "While there’s no chance of the ‘fab four’ thing again, she feels like this could be their last chance to make peace with Meghan once and for all."
According to the informant, Kate is doing everything in her capacity to bring the family back together.
This update comes following Meghan Markle's Instagram return after 5 years of leaving the UK with Prince Harry.
Meghan's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the teaser of which was released by the duchess herself recently on her Instagram account will be released on January 16, 2024.