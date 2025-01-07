Entertainment

Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce

The 'Maria' star revealed the impact of longstanding legal feud with the 'Troy' star

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 07, 2025
Angelina Jolie has opened up about the profound impact her divorce from Brad Pitt had on her, revealing that she felt her "light was dimmed" and she was "shut down" during that challenging period.

While conversing with Times Radio, the Maria star revealed the outcomes of longstanding legal feud with the Troy star.

The mother of six shared, “I think you're an artist, and you go through different things in life, and you wonder if certain parts of you have shut down, or who you are, what you have inside of you, and if your lights dimmed, and if you have less to contribute, or if you don't know your yourself, and so to push and rediscover things and try for things that I hadn't ever tried.”

Jolie, who recently finalized her divorce with Pitt after 8-years, mentioned, “And what a gift as an artist, to be pushed again at this time in my life, to do something that terrified me and I wasn't sure I could do is the greatest gift.”

Prior to this, the Tourist star stated her challenges on Maria set during the conversation with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

“Failing Maria Callas and the people who loved her really scared me,” she said.

Jolie added, “This was a big fear, but it's fun. I mean, what are we alive for if not to confront our fears and get our hearts pumping and you know try things we're not sure of.”

She said, “This is my decade of do what scares you.”

To note, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 just after just two years of marriage.

