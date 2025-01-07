Entertainment

David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months

Matt LeBlanc broke his months long silence with an unexpected message sent to David Schwimmer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months

David Schwimmer has received a rare message from costar Matt LeBlanc!

The duo, who worked together for over a decade in the iconic sitcom Friends, recently got in contact after LeBlanc sent the Goosebumps actor an unexpected message for the first time in several months.

During his appearance on Good Morning America’s Tuesday, January 7 episode, Schwimmer revealed how despite having miles of distance between him and LeBlanc, the funny messages exchange from each other keeps their bond “pretty close.”

While speaking, the actor opened up and stated that he recently received a message from the Man with A Plan actor which made him surprised.

“LeBlanc and I are pretty close, even though I live in New York and he’s in L.A.,” stated Schwimmer.

He added, “What’s fun is we’ve got the kind of friendship where we may not talk for months, but out of nowhere, he’ll send me a message with a clip from the show — which, it’s always funny to relive something we shot, what, 25 years ago or more?”

Talking about that particular message, the actor who played iconic character of Ross Geller in Friends, shared, “So he sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me. I genuinely forgot what we’ve shot, but it’s a moment where he just rips my shirt off.”

The beloved TV show Friends stars Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, and the late actor Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.

Wildfire threat skyrockets with strong winds in Southern California

Wildfire threat skyrockets with strong winds in Southern California
Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure

Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure
Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch

Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch
Thailand bans plastic waste imports amid growing pollution concerns

Thailand bans plastic waste imports amid growing pollution concerns
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash
Yoo Yeon Seok breaks silence on dating costar Chae Soo Bin
Yoo Yeon Seok breaks silence on dating costar Chae Soo Bin
'Young Sheldon’ actor Montana Jordan delights fans with engagement news
'Young Sheldon’ actor Montana Jordan delights fans with engagement news
Salma Hayek shares heartwarming statement after Golden Globes 2025
Salma Hayek shares heartwarming statement after Golden Globes 2025
Demi Moore shares dressing room BTS of Golden Globes 2025: Watch
Demi Moore shares dressing room BTS of Golden Globes 2025: Watch
Sophie Turner drops intimate photos with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson
Sophie Turner drops intimate photos with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson
Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release