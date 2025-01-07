David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months

David Schwimmer has received a rare message from costar Matt LeBlanc!
The duo, who worked together for over a decade in the iconic sitcom Friends, recently got in contact after LeBlanc sent the Goosebumps actor an unexpected message for the first time in several months.
During his appearance on Good Morning America’s Tuesday, January 7 episode, Schwimmer revealed how despite having miles of distance between him and LeBlanc, the funny messages exchange from each other keeps their bond “pretty close.”
While speaking, the actor opened up and stated that he recently received a message from the Man with A Plan actor which made him surprised.
“LeBlanc and I are pretty close, even though I live in New York and he’s in L.A.,” stated Schwimmer.
He added, “What’s fun is we’ve got the kind of friendship where we may not talk for months, but out of nowhere, he’ll send me a message with a clip from the show — which, it’s always funny to relive something we shot, what, 25 years ago or more?”
Talking about that particular message, the actor who played iconic character of Ross Geller in Friends, shared, “So he sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me. I genuinely forgot what we’ve shot, but it’s a moment where he just rips my shirt off.”
The beloved TV show Friends stars Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, and the late actor Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.