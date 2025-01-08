Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success

Taylor Swift has unlocked a new milestone!
The Love Story singer, who was spotted on dates with boyfriend Travis Kelce multiple times last mont, has achieved a major milestone in her career.
As per annual figures released by digital entertainment and retail association ERA, the pop icon has helped streaming services and vinyl sales generate highest revenue in two decades.
As per Daily Mail, ERA chief executive Kim Bayley released an official statement on the success, “2024 was a banner year for music, with streaming and vinyl taking the sector to all-time-high records in both value and volume.”
He added, “This is the stunning culmination of music’s comeback which has seen sales more than double since their low point in 2013. We can now say definitively – music is back.”
Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department album earned the title of top-selling album of the year as it earned 783,820 sales, including 111,937 copies sold on vinyl.
This new milestone came after she broke multiple records while concluding Eras Tour on December 8, 2024.
Notably, Taylor’s tour grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales, becoming the most commercially successful tour of all time.