Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success

Taylor Swift helps streaming services hit an all-time record first time in two decades

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success

Taylor Swift has unlocked a new milestone!

The Love Story singer, who was spotted on dates with boyfriend Travis Kelce multiple times last mont, has achieved a major milestone in her career.

As per annual figures released by digital entertainment and retail association ERA, the pop icon has helped streaming services and vinyl sales generate highest revenue in two decades.

As per Daily Mail, ERA chief executive Kim Bayley released an official statement on the success, “2024 was a banner year for music, with streaming and vinyl taking the sector to all-time-high records in both value and volume.”

He added, “This is the stunning culmination of music’s comeback which has seen sales more than double since their low point in 2013. We can now say definitively – music is back.”

Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department album earned the title of top-selling album of the year as it earned 783,820 sales, including 111,937 copies sold on vinyl.

This new milestone came after she broke multiple records while concluding Eras Tour on December 8, 2024.

Notably, Taylor’s tour grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales, becoming the most commercially successful tour of all time.

Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news

Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot

Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination

Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Donald Trump issues big warning to NATO, refuses to rule out military force

Donald Trump issues big warning to NATO, refuses to rule out military force
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening