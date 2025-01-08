Royal

King Charles accelerates efforts to transform his vision into reality

The British monarch takes major step for bringing modernization in monarchy

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 08, 2025
King Charles accelerates efforts to transform his vision into reality
King Charles accelerates efforts to transform his vision into reality

King Charles’s vision of making royal residences more accessible to the public is advancing, as Balmoral Castle has announced plans to open its doors year-round for visitors.

The Balmoral Castle announced that this summer, the royal fans can visit the grounds and gardens of the Scottish castle, including rooms still used by the Royal Family.

As per the announcement, King Charles permitted the visitors from April to August to explore the history of the Scottish castle.

The castle shared, “From Tuesday, 1st April to Sunday, 10th August, you can explore our grounds, gardens, exhibitions, and more, open daily from 10:00 to 17:00.”

Mentioning the details on new changes, the palace added,m “ Visitors will have the chance to discover the exciting changes HM The King has made to the gardens, including the Thistle maze, the Celtic maze garden, and new plantings of trees, shrubs, and topiary.”


“In 2025, the exhibition in the Ballroom will continue the garden theme, showcasing the history of Balmoral Castle’s gardens over the past 170 years and offering a glimpse into HM King Charles III’s vision for the future,” the palace added.

To note it will be the second consecutive year that King Charles has opened up Balmoral to the public.

Previously, visitors were on allowed to visit the ballroom and the grounds of the castle, which was completed in 1855 and bought by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

