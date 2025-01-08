Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  January 08, 2025
Zendaya's father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman has issues a shocking statement to TMZ after they broke the news about his daughter's engagement with Tom Holland.

Last week, the media outlet reported about the very romantic and intimate proposal of the Spider-Man actor and Zendaya.

However, the Dune star’s father slammed down the reports suggesting that Tom, 28, asked him for his daughter's hand in marriage before the proposal during a chat with Daily Mail.

He called TMZ’s reports “a bunch of crap” before adding, “I don't know what you're talking about.”

Kazembe noted, “That was a bunch of crap dealt out by TMZ.”

On January 6, 2025, a source told the news outlet that Avengers: Endgame actor met with the Euphoria actress father "months ago" to ask for Zendaya's hand in marriage.

Later on PEOPLE reported that Tom had been "wanting to propose [to the Challengers actress] for a while now. He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special. Everyone close to them knew the engagement was happening.”

It is pertinent to note that Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom has not addressed the engagement rumours yet.

