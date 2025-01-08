Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez has reportedly left Justin Bieber, her fiancé Benny Blanco's longtime friend, off the guest list for her upcoming wedding.
As per Radar.com, the sources said that the Only Murder In The Building star and new fiancé, Benny Blanco snubbed the Peaches crooner, who is also the ex-beau of Gomez.
The insider said, “Justin would like to be friends – he genuinely has no hard feelings, but Selena isn't interested.”
According to the tipster, "The truth is he did not treat her well and out of respect for herself she doesn't allow people that have hurt her to be in her world."
The source said about Gomez and Bieber, “For a long time, she thought Justin was the love of her life, but now she realizes how wrong she was. Benny is her soulmate and she's so grateful to have found him."
To note, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated each other on and off from 2010 to 2018.
In September 2018, the Baby singer tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin and they welcomed a son Jack Blue in August 2024.
Meanwhile, Selena also engaged with Benny Blanco in December 2024 after dating almost one year.