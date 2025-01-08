Entertainment

Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez got engaged with Benny Blanco in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez has reportedly left Justin Bieber, her fiancé Benny Blanco's longtime friend, off the guest list for her upcoming wedding.

As per Radar.com, the sources said that the Only Murder In The Building star and new fiancé, Benny Blanco snubbed the Peaches crooner, who is also the ex-beau of Gomez.

The insider said, “Justin would like to be friends – he genuinely has no hard feelings, but Selena isn't interested.”

According to the tipster, "The truth is he did not treat her well and out of respect for herself she doesn't allow people that have hurt her to be in her world."

The source said about Gomez and Bieber, “For a long time, she thought Justin was the love of her life, but now she realizes how wrong she was. Benny is her soulmate and she's so grateful to have found him."

To note, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated each other on and off from 2010 to 2018.

In September 2018, the Baby singer tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin and they welcomed a son Jack Blue in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Selena also engaged with Benny Blanco in December 2024 after dating almost one year.

Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news

Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot

Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination

Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Donald Trump issues big warning to NATO, refuses to rule out military force

Donald Trump issues big warning to NATO, refuses to rule out military force
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash