Kim Kardashian’s role in Jennifer Lopez’s post-breakup love life REVEALED

Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking on the role of matchmaker for Jennifer Lopez following her breakup with Ben Affleck.
As per InTouch Weekly, the source shared that The Kardashians star and the Unstoppable actress shared a friendly bond and they planned to spend more time together in 2025.
The source revealed, “Kim has been a huge source of support for J. Lo ever since she split from Ben [Affleck].”
They went on to say, “She’s really stepped up to the plate and been not only a shoulder to cry on, but also a bona fide cheerleader and a stylist, too.”
In these past six months, Kim also advised J. Lo to embrace a sexier look the source said and it’s “really helped her get her confidence back.”
To note, Kim Kardashian who got divorced from Kanye West in 2021, reportedly showed her unwavering support to her friend Lopez after she filed divorce from the Gone Girl star in August 2024.
The reports suggested that J. Lo and Ben are ready to move on as they officially settled their divorce just 20 weeks after filing it.