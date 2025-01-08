‘General Hospital’ spoilers gets revealed: Find out who dies in explosion

General Hospital latest spoilers have sparked speculation about the death of fans’ beloved character.
Netizens are wondering who died in the explosion, is it Michael Corinthos, played by Chad Duell or was it Sonny played by Maurice Benard.
“General Hospital is a daytime drama TV series that follows the lives of the people in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, with a focus on the town's hospital,” the official synopsis of the show read.
Did Michael Corinthos died in General Hospital’s explosion?
Michael Corinthos unfortunately got caught in the explosion in General Hospital, however, his death is not confirmed yet.
Even though his death is uncertain, Chad Duell who played the actor revealed that he will be leaving the series soon.
During his appearance on Daily Drama podcast, he said, “This break… there’s a few things behind it. As people know, my dad passed away, and I’m still coming to terms with that, and also, my intention was to spend some time back in Arizona, but that’s becoming a little harder to do.”
Chad concluded, “Right now, I’m just more about doing things mentally, physically, preparing myself for whatever comes… next chapters.”
The latest episode of season 62 was aired on January 8, 2025.