Bridgit Mendler’s impressive net worth hits new record in 2024

Bridgit Mendler’s net worth in 2024 has hit a new milestone.
Earlier this year, the Good Luck Charlie alum launched her own company that works on establishing communication with space stations/ground stations.
The former actress began her acting career with the 2007 film Alice Upside Down in which she portrayed the character of Pamela Jones.
Let’s take a look at Bridgit Mendler’s net worth in 2024 and her previous work as an actress.
What is Bridgit Mendler’s net worth in 2024?
Bridgit Mendler has accumulated approximately $2 million net worth in 2024.
She was able to earned this huge figure due to her former acting and singing gigs, including the revenue generated by her company Northwood Space.
Bridgit Mendler rose to fame for her character Teddy Duncan, Good Luck Charlie.
Her other renowned roles include Juliet van Heusen in Wizards of Waverly Place and Olivia in the Disney Channel original film, Lemonade Mouth.
What does Bridgit Mendler do for a living?
Bridgit Mendler has been recently working an an entrepreneur. Her company name is Northwood Space.
Previously, she worked as an actress and singer.