Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury

  • January 08, 2025
Zara Tidall, who’s attending the ongoing Magic Million Races carnival in Australia, enjoyed karaoke night with husband Mike Tindall after avoid tragic injury.

As seen in the video posted by Daily Mail, Princess Anne’s daughter could be seen dodging a kick as she posed in front of three horses on beaches of Surfers Paradise.

Later on after the hectic day, the former rugby player posted a video of himself and his wife delivering an energetic karaoke performance on Lady Gaga's hit song Shallow.

Billy Slater’s wife Nicole Slater also joined the royal couple in karaoke performance.

In one of the shots, Mike was spotted singing the emotional ballad from A Star Is Born, with lyrics projected behind him on stage.

He wrote on Instagram, "What a start to @magicmillions!! Karaoke #Twighlight racing, @pacificair polo. Big week ahead starting with the iconic race down the beach Tuesday morning. Can't wait!!!"

The jamming session of the couple came after Zara nearly avoided a painful head injury.

Last year, The Princess Royal suffered a severe head injury, which left her with a memory loss.

