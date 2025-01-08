Health

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world

China has recorded a noticeable spike in flu-like human metapneumovirus during the winter season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus in China has sparked fear of another pandemic almost five years after COVID-19.

According to CNN, respiratory infections, HMPV, after an outbreak in China, have reached other countries, including the US, UK, Singapore, and India.

Videos of the hospitals crowded by people wearing masks in China went viral on social media, spreading worries about the new pandemic, but Beijing authorities brushed off the threat, saying that the surge in the flu-like virus is a seasonal spike and it is not like COVID-19. Then a question was raised:

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a single-stranded RNA virus of the family Pneumoviridae that can cause upper and lower respiratory diseases in people of all age groups.

Most of the people cannot distinguish it from the flu, as its common symptoms include cough, fever, and nasal congestion.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson, Margaret Harris, in a news briefing on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, explained, “Regarding human metapneumovirus, it’s not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001. It’s been in the human population for a long time. It is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring.”

Moreover, Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, said, “It’s respiratory virus season for a reason. We’ve gotten very accustomed to thinking about those that have been really severe, so Covid, as well as flu and RSV—but there are a host of other respiratory viruses out there that you can get sick with.”

She noted that “many times” respiratory viruses like HMPV go unnoticed because “you get better on your own” as “infections are relatively mild, and we often think about it like the common cold.”

HMPV Impacts on the World

The human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus spreads in a similar way as any other respiratory virus, person to person via coughing and sneezing droplets. As per experts, its spread can be easily prevented by taking precautionary measures like wearing masks, staying home, and improving ventilation.

Experts are confident that it will not impact the world like the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there is no vaccine for the virus, it can be treated with the same medications and methods that are used for the flu.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury

Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?