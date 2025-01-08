Princess Kate shares plans of 2025 after Meghan Markle marks eventful start

Princess Kate unveiled her vision for 2025, emphasizing her commitment to expanding royal engagements as Meghan Markle marks the start of the year with a notable accomplishment.
As per Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales biographer Robert Jobson shared the ambitious plans of the future queen, who had a tumultuous year in 2024 after her cancer diagnosis.
"Last year was an exceptional year, and William stepped up into a solo global-statesman role, but going forward, I think Catherine will spend more time at his side," Kate’s biographer told the outlet.
They will both be mindful of their children's education and will make sure they're around if anything crucial happens, but there will be situations where they have to put the country and duty before their children," he said.
The biographer revealed travelling plans of Prince William and Kate Middelton, stating, "Once Trump becomes President, there will be another state visit, and William and Catherine will play a key role, just as the King did the last time, when the late Queen was alive. This is all part of William becoming a global figure."
Another source said of Kate's plan, "What we saw last year was her prioritising her recovery, and there hasn't been a step-change in that," adding, "There’s no press of a reset button as such."
To note, Princess Kate’s plan came after Meghan Markle kicked off 2025 with two new videos on her Instagram, which marked the end of hiatus from social media.
She will also be seen in upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on January 15, 2025.