Kangana Ranaut talks about 'hardships' behind her movie 'Emergency'

  • January 08, 2025
Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about the obstacles she faced after filming her upcoming movie, Emergency.

In a conversation with ANI, the 38-year-old Bollywood actress disclosed how her new drama movie has affected her professional as well as personal life.

Kangana said, "There were a lot of conflicts; we faced a lot of challenges, It was not an easy ride...It was filled with several hardships."

"We had to show this film to so many communities. Our film was scrutinised on every single thing, after conquering all such obstacles, we have finally reached here," the Queen starlet added.

Speaking about her personal life, the Krrish 3 actress revealed that she was even forced to sell off her property in Mumbai after the film's release was postponed.

Kangana stated she never thought that she would battle such difficulties while creating a film. 

"I had no idea that I would endure difficult times while making this film.... usually, my films are made on a very comfortable budget, but this time I faced a lot of struggles – be it related to studios or funds," the popular Indian actress remarked.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the second directorial movie of Kangana Ranaut missed its September 6, 2024, release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification [CBFC]. 

Following receiving the clearance, now the film is slated to be released across theatres on January 17, 2025. 

Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.  

