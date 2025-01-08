Royal

Danish Royals mark Vincent, Josephine’s 14th birthday with unseen photos

The twin Prince and Princess of Denmark, Vincent and Josephine, turn 14 on January 8, 2025

  • January 08, 2025
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are celebrating their 14th birthday!

On Wednesday, January 8, the Royal Family of Denmark turned to its official Instagram handle to ring in the birthdays of the twin Danish royals as they turn 14 today.

The post featured some exclusive photos of the prince and princess along with a caption penned in Danish language.

"Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have a birthday and turn 14 today,” the translated statement read.

It continued, “On the occasion of the birthday, new pictures of the Prince and Princess are published. The birthday pictures were taken on New Year's Eve - shortly after the father of the birthday boy had given his first New Year's speech.”

The 3-slide post kicked off with the twins’ snap, featuring Josephine in a gorgeous glittery black ensemble with her golden-blonde mid-parted hair flowing freely on shoulders. The princess wore subtle makeup with light jewelry to complement her look.

Meanwhile, Prince Vincent looked dashing in a black-and-white tuxedo.

Rest of the two snaps showcased solo shots of the twins from the New Year’s celebration.

This comes after King Frederik and Queen Mary recently hosted some key guests of Denmark at the Royal Palace.

