Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's hairstylist makes shocking revelations

The York sisters' hairstylist also supplies organic hair products to King Charles III

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's hairstylist Daniel Galvin Jr has shared some heartbreaking details.

Galvin, who is also an ambassador for the King's Trust, and became an OBE in 2021 has reflected on some painful life events which made him spent five months in a rehabilitation facility as per his boxing trainer's advice.

In a social media post, the hair colourist of late Princess Diana revealed, "After five years of life-changing circumstances: attacked, enduring 14 hours of head surgery, the struggles of Covid, losing one of my organic product businesses I built over 25 years, surviving a knife and machete attack again outside my shop in Belgravia, encompassing a weathering painful divorce, letting go of 75 per cent of my material possessions – I came close to giving up for the first time in my life.

He continued, "But thanks to my boxing trainer, who gave me a head towel I looked at one morning, embroidered "never throw in the towel."

"I went to a spiritual medical facility in South Africa for five months, Cedars, with the full support and help of my beautiful family and girlfriend, which, to be frank, saved my life," Galvin noted.

Beside the daughters of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Johnny Depp is also among Galvin's clients.

