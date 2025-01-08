Entertainment

Kanye West blasts Adidas, Jerry Lorenzo for undermining Yeezy's growth

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West took a sharp dig at Adidas and Jerry Lorenzo in new post

  January 08, 2025
Kanye West is lashing out at Adidas and Jerry Lorenzo for trying to “hold back” Yeezy!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 7, the CARNIVAL singer shared a screenshot along with a lengthy caption in which he slammed the German athletic apparel and footwear company with whom the rapper collaborated in the past.

The screenshot featured Adidas website appearing on the top when searched “Yeezy” on Google, while Ye’s brand appearing on the second spot.

“When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site,” explained the Vultures 1 hitmaker.

Slamming the multinational brand, Ye penned, “Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).”

Accusing Adidas of design theft, the rapper continued, “I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before “the tweet” side note.”

He also lashed out at American fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo and stated, “Yall know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one.”

In his statement, Kanye West also claimed making $100 million dollars from his business last year and revealed selling million pairs of pods.

