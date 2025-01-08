Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'

Ryan Reynolds' roast of Bailey comes amid his wife Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni

  January 08, 2025
Ryan Reynolds brought his signature wit and humor to the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City.

On Tuesday, January 7, the Deadpool and Wolverine actor presented the movie Wicked: Part One, where he jokingly called out lead actor Jonathan Bailey for being "objectively perfect."

“I have one note. I think we can all agree that Jonathan Bailey is objectively perfect. Perhaps too perfect. Personally, I would've preferred fewer scenes featuring Mr. Bailey,” Ryan said in speech.

He further joked, “Being good is great, but being great is bad. You can't just go around indiscriminately spraying charisma all over an enraptured audience. It might feel nice in the moment but it could easily destabilize the entire industry.”

The Deadpool star continued to poke fun at Bailey, saying that his talent was destabilizing the entire industry.

“...The HLMS, or Hollywood Leading Man Society, simply cannot sustain a standard of performance this high and it is in our collective best interest that Jonathan Bailey tone it the f - - - down. I cannot work harder than I already work and plastic surgery frightens me, Johnny ... Let's just pump the talent breaks or get out of f--- town,” he added.

Wicked: Part One took home several awards during the evening, including Best Film and Director.

Ryan Reynolds' lighthearted roast of Joathan Bailey comes amid a tumultuous time for the actor as his wife Blake Lively filed a complaint against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

