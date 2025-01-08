Atif Aslam, Yo Yo Honey Singh tease musical collaboration: 'Borderless brothers'

Trending

  • January 08, 2025
It might finally happening!

Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam and Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh have taken the internet by story with a recent social media post hinting at a musical collaboration.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, the Aadat singer and the Blue Eyes rapper shared a joint post featuring a photo of musical icons.

In the photo, Aslam and Singh could be seen standing side by side, donning casual attires.

"Borderless Brothers !! March born brothers #aatifaslam #yoyohoneysingh #border #music #india #pakistan #uae," they wrote in the caption.


The post was met with widespread excitement, with millions of fans liking and commenting on the picture.

One user wrote, "Borderless Brothers? That sounds like trouble."

While another added, "When melody genius meets rap genius."

"Finally its happening, the third gushed.

The fourth penned, "Aadat to Blue Eyes crossover."

"FINALLY BEFORE GTA 6 WE GOT YO YO X ATIF COLLAB THIS IS GONNA BE CRAZY," the fifth added.

The post comes weeks after Honey Singh's collaboration with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat and Coke Studio's singers Wahab Bugti and Sahiba. 

Meanwhile, Atif Aslam has recently launched his initiative Borderless World, aimed at promoting emerging talent and art globally.

