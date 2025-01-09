Princess Beatrice takes big risk for King Charles after snubbing husband Mozzi

Princess Beatrice has seemingly prioritised Royal Family yet again over anything, including her own health.
King Charles's pregnant niece gearing up to represent the monarch at an international event as she is set to travel to Switzerland to attend his year's annual World Economic Forum in Davos.
The 36-year-old, who postponed her plan to celebrate Christmas with her in-laws living abroad after she was advised to avoid travelling amid pregnancy is now confirmed to join high-profile public figures at the 4-day event taking place from January 20th to 24th.
As per The Times, Beatrice will be "looking at how private capital from family offices and sovereign wealth funds can be used to tackle climate change".
It is pertinent to note, King Charles can call upon the Counsellors of State, royals in the line of succession and above 21, to fill in for monarch in his absence during any official engagement.
Although, Princess Beatrice, sister Eugenie, their dad Prince Andrew and Charles son, Prince Harry, all are non-working royals, their names are still included on Royal Family's official website.
The Princess of York, initially planned to spend Christmas holidays with husband Edoardo Mapili Mozzi and his family abroad, however, she pulled herself out last minute and joined the Royal Family at Sandringham.