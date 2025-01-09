Priyanka Chopra earns new title in Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’

Priyanka Chopra has earned a new position in the Oscar-shortlisted film Anuja.
As per Variety, The Sky Is Pink star has joined board as an executive producer for the film.
Priyanka expressed gratitude for receiving the new title during an exclusive statement.
She said, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."
The Fashion actress added, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."
Anuja follows the tale of a nine-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak.
Moreover, Priyanka also appreciated firefighters who have been actively working to aid L.A fire on her social media account.
"My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight," she wrote on Instagram.
According to Associated Press, a big fire started in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, which resulted in 5 casualties so far.