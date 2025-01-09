Kylie Jenner introduces Timothée Chalame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall

Kylie Jenner has introduced her beau Timothee Chalamet to the Kardashian family as “they wanted to get to know him properly.”
The lovebirds also made red carpet appearance at Golden Globes 2025 awards on last week.
A source recently told Mail Online, “Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall - they'd all met Timothee before but the relationship was very new at that point and they wanted to get to know him properly.”
The insider added, “It wasn't until Timothee went on that holiday with the girls and Kris - and a bunch of Kylie's friends - that he was considered part of the family, it was sort of like an induction holiday.”
As per the reports, meeting the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s family was a nerve-wracking moment for the Dune star.
“And that's really where Kylie and Timothee fell in love, they came back from that holiday a real couple. They couldn't keep their hands off each other, kissing by the pool,” the tipster shared more details about the couple’s vacay.
Timothee even met the momager Kris Jenner in the early relationship days.
The mother of two and Oscar-nominated actor were first linked romantically in April 2023.