Tom Holland reveals big venture after engagement with Zendaya

Zendaya sparked engagement rumours with Tom Holland after she donned ring at Golden Globes 2025

  • January 09, 2025
Tom Holland opened up about his venture into the beverage industry amid the rumours of his engagement with his lady love Zendaya.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the Spider-Man star shared about his beverage brand Bero, “When I ventured into the non-alcoholic world, I realized there was a void for a true, premium brand. I ultimately created Bero for myself because I was craving a product that helped me feel included.”

He added, “I wanted to build a brand that not only stands out but, most importantly, helps people to fit in. I’m so excited to bring Bero to Target, available to shop now nationwide.”

Holland beverage brand Bero is set to hit the shelf  on January 09.

Previously, the Uncharted star highlighted the importance of creating a non-alcoholic brand when speaking with Forbes.

“When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realized there was space for me to fit in. My first year sober was really difficult, and had I had Bero, I think it would have been easier,” he told the outlet at the time.

To note, Holland’s statement came after Zendaya sparked engagement rumours with his beau, whom she has been dating since 2016.

On January 05, Zendaya wore a diamond ring for the Golden Globes red carpet, later later the source confirmed the news of their engagement. 

