King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghan's heartbreaking loss

King Charles III is in a celebratory mode as his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton rings in 43rd birthday.
The 76-year-old has finally broken his silence with his first social media post of 2025 since Meghan Markle's return to the Instagram earlier this month.
Charles and wife Queen Camilla honoured their daughter-in-law Princess Kate with a sweet birthday wish on their Instagram account.
Alongside a beautiful photo of Catherine, Charles' wrote, "Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales," punctuated with a cake emoji.
The mom-of-three was a vision in a dark green trench coat with a matching hat and a chic hand bag.
Kate exuded elegance as she radiated in a wide smile, while receiving a beautiful giant bouquet.
This beautiful wish from the King and Queen comes a day after Prince Harry and Meghan mourned the tragic death of their beloved pet dog, Guy.
The mom of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who made a shocking return to Instagram on first day of 2025, shared a video montage of her and Harry's heartfelt moments with Guy.
In a lengthy note accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex's video, she expressed her grieve over guy's passing.