Royal

King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghan's heartbreaking loss

Royal Family releases first message of 2025 since Meghan Markle's return to Instagram after years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025

King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghan's heartbreaking loss


King Charles III is in a celebratory mode as his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton rings in 43rd birthday.

The 76-year-old has finally broken his silence with his first social media post of 2025 since Meghan Markle's return to the Instagram earlier this month.

Charles and wife Queen Camilla honoured their daughter-in-law Princess Kate with a sweet birthday wish on their Instagram account.

Alongside a beautiful photo of Catherine, Charles' wrote, "Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales," punctuated with a cake emoji.

The mom-of-three was a vision in a dark green trench coat with a matching hat and a chic hand bag.

King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghans heartbreaking loss

Kate exuded elegance as she radiated in a wide smile, while receiving a beautiful giant bouquet.

This beautiful wish from the King and Queen comes a day after Prince Harry and Meghan mourned the tragic death of their beloved pet dog, Guy.

The mom of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who made a shocking return to Instagram on first day of 2025, shared a video montage of her and Harry's heartfelt moments with Guy.

In a lengthy note accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex's video, she expressed her grieve over guy's passing.

Justin Timberlake reveals new plans to mend relationship with Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake reveals new plans to mend relationship with Jessica Biel
Lily Allen confirms split from David Harbour, announces break from showbiz

Lily Allen confirms split from David Harbour, announces break from showbiz
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message

Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
Kate Middleton makes big vow as she rings in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton makes big vow as she rings in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William
Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William
Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan as William drops her new photo
Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan as William drops her new photo
Prince William wishes Kate Middleton on 43rd birthday with 'beautiful' unseen photo
Prince William wishes Kate Middleton on 43rd birthday with 'beautiful' unseen photo
King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute
King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute
Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times
Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times
Princess Beatrice takes big risk for King Charles after snubbing husband Mozzi
Princess Beatrice takes big risk for King Charles after snubbing husband Mozzi
Princess Kate to attend key event after celebrating 43rd birthday with William
Princess Kate to attend key event after celebrating 43rd birthday with William
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional audio message as Andrew's troubles increase
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional audio message as Andrew's troubles increase
King Charles hopes Harry, Meghan don’t ‘come knocking’ at his door amid Palisades fires
King Charles hopes Harry, Meghan don’t ‘come knocking’ at his door amid Palisades fires
Meghan Markle follows in Sarah Ferguson's footsteps with one notable exception
Meghan Markle follows in Sarah Ferguson's footsteps with one notable exception