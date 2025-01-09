Entertainment

Justin Timberlake reveals new plans to mend relationship with Jessica Biel

The 'Selfish' singer's 12-year marriage is in hot water after his embarrassing DWI arrest and cheating allegations

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 09, 2025
Justin Timberlake has reportedly made a heartfelt commitment to mend his relationship with wife Jessica Biel, vowing to leave behind past mistakes following allegations of infidelity and a DUI scandal.

As per Radar.com, the insider shared that the Selfish singer’s 12-year marriage is in hot water after his embarrassing DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., last June.

"The time apart has actually been a welcome relief for Jessica", confided an insider.

The tipster went on to say, "She needed the space to focus on herself instead of always catering to Justin's needs."

"It's taken a lot for Jessica to hang on through these ups and downs," the source added.

The source continued, “Justin knows that and he's determined to make sure she's totally spoiled when he's home for the holidays. There aren't going to be any of the usual boys' nights out. Instead, he's concentrating his focus on being the perfect husband.”

The source revealed that The Sinner star Jessica loved her husband but “she's so tired of his frat boy behavior.”

The insider said, "He's agreed to be 110 percent there for her when he's not on tour so that she can start to focus on her own career again."

To note, the couple tied the knot on October 19, 2012, and they share two boys, Silas, 9, and 4-year-old Phineas.

