Queen Mary shares rare insights into Royal Family's palace transformation

Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik live part-time at Fredensborg Palace

  • January 09, 2025
Queen Mary of Denmark has shared unprecedented insight into the renovations at Fredensborg Palace, the summer residence of the Danish royal family.

During a rare and intimate interview with Vogue Living Australia, the 52-year-old monarch revealed that she and her husband, King Frederik, have been working closely with eco-focused architect to transform an old workshop into a stunning Circular Annex house.

"I shared my thoughts about incorporating and rethinking the use of the building and making it as sustainable as possible, both in its transformation and its operation," the Queen said.

She went on to share, “Fortunately, he saw potential in it, as the old two-storey building had a strong and beautiful structure and was built from good, solid materials."

"My husband and I followed the project from start to finish, getting involved in what was possible. It's fascinating to see how much can come from building with what already exists. Everyone approached the task with curiosity, always asking: 'How can we make this as sustainable as possible?'" Queen Mary explained.

Though Queen Mary, King Frederik, and their four children spend tmost of their time at Amalienborg Palace, but Fredensborg Palace has become their haven, where they celebrate birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

