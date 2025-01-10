Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-Year restraining order against Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is currently doing 10 years in state prison for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-Year restraining order against Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-Year restraining order against Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a 5-year restraining order against Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting her in 2020.

The order was granted by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Thursday, after Megan testified via video about the emotional distress and harassment, she has suffered due to Lanez.

"I want my restraining order because I haven't been at peace since I [was] shot,” she told the judge.

Last month, Megan filed a request for the order claiming Lanez was waging "psychological warfare" against her by using an army of bloggers to post defamatory remarks about her.

She further alleged that Lanez was making payments to one particular blogger, through his father.

According to Rolling Stone, Megan broken down in tears during her testimony and said she rarely leaves her house, because she's "a nervous wreck all the time" and has to endure people yelling "Free Tory" during her concerts.

After her heartbreaking testimony, the judge granted her the 5-year restraining order requires Lanez to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, her home, her work, and her car.

It also prohibits him from harassing, intimidating, threatening or disturbing "the peace of [Megan]."

Lanez is also barred from contacting Megan directly or indirectly, by phone or electronically.

Tory Lanez is currently doing 10 years in state prison for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion. 

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday
Britney Spears evacuates $7.4 million mansion as LA fires rage on

Britney Spears evacuates $7.4 million mansion as LA fires rage on
Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury

Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA

Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Bella Hadid mourns loss of childhood home as iconic 'RHOBH' mansion burns down
Bella Hadid mourns loss of childhood home as iconic 'RHOBH' mansion burns down
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit after manslaughter charges dropped in 'Rust' case
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit after manslaughter charges dropped in 'Rust' case
Ben Affleck visits his Pacific Palisades home amid wildfires: 'Beyond tragic'
Ben Affleck visits his Pacific Palisades home amid wildfires: 'Beyond tragic'
Diddy accusers reveal alleged abuse in on-camera interviews for new docuseries
Diddy accusers reveal alleged abuse in on-camera interviews for new docuseries
Jamie Lee Curtis makes big announcement after her home narrowly escapes wildfire
Jamie Lee Curtis makes big announcement after her home narrowly escapes wildfire
Ariana Grande calls out Audrey Hepburn biopic speculation
Ariana Grande calls out Audrey Hepburn biopic speculation
Liam Payne's cause of death confirmed as 'polytrauma' after balcony fall
Liam Payne's cause of death confirmed as 'polytrauma' after balcony fall
Victoria Beckham shares special 30th birthday tribute to Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham shares special 30th birthday tribute to Nicola Peltz
Justin Timberlake reveals new plans to mend relationship with Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake reveals new plans to mend relationship with Jessica Biel
Lily Allen confirms split from David Harbour, announces break from showbiz
Lily Allen confirms split from David Harbour, announces break from showbiz
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears as her home burns in L.A. fires
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears as her home burns in L.A. fires
Tom Holland reveals big venture after engagement with Zendaya
Tom Holland reveals big venture after engagement with Zendaya