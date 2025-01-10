Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-Year restraining order against Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a 5-year restraining order against Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting her in 2020.
The order was granted by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Thursday, after Megan testified via video about the emotional distress and harassment, she has suffered due to Lanez.
"I want my restraining order because I haven't been at peace since I [was] shot,” she told the judge.
Last month, Megan filed a request for the order claiming Lanez was waging "psychological warfare" against her by using an army of bloggers to post defamatory remarks about her.
She further alleged that Lanez was making payments to one particular blogger, through his father.
According to Rolling Stone, Megan broken down in tears during her testimony and said she rarely leaves her house, because she's "a nervous wreck all the time" and has to endure people yelling "Free Tory" during her concerts.
After her heartbreaking testimony, the judge granted her the 5-year restraining order requires Lanez to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, her home, her work, and her car.
It also prohibits him from harassing, intimidating, threatening or disturbing "the peace of [Megan]."
Lanez is also barred from contacting Megan directly or indirectly, by phone or electronically.
Tory Lanez is currently doing 10 years in state prison for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion.