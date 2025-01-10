Entertainment

Bella Hadid mourns loss of childhood home as iconic 'RHOBH' mansion burns down

The Malibu mansion, featured prominently on 'RHOBH', was once rented by Kylie Jenner

Bella Hadid has shared a heartbreaking photo of her childhood home burning down to ashes amid the ongoing fires ravaging in Los Angeles.

The super model took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a devasting photo of luxurious Malibu mansion, belonged to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, engulfed in flames.

The lavish property, which was featured on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been ravaged by the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles.

"Childhood bedroom," Bella wrote along the photo with a sad face emoji.

The model, who recently made a cameo in Yellowstone, also shared another decimated photo of the home in the daytime.

The Malibu mansion, known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, had a star-studded resident history as it was once rented by Kylie Jenner for nearly half a million dollars a month.

The property held a special place in the Hadid family's hearts. Yolanda had purchased the mansion in 2007 for $4.5 million and raised her kids, including, Bella and Gigi Hadid there.

The mansion was featured prominently on RHOBH, hosting many drama-filled dinner parties and serving as the backdrop for some of the show's most iconic moments.

However, now the wildfires have left nothing but ashes.

