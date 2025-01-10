Entertainment

Britney Spears evacuates $7.4 million mansion as LA fires rage on

Britney Spears’ mansion is located in Hidden Hills, a gated community that borders Los Angeles and Calabasas

Britney Spears has revealed that she was forced to evacuate from her mansion ahead of rapidly advancing fires engulfing parts of Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday evening to share the tragic news about leaving her $7.4 million mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

Spears shared the devasting news alongside a bizarre video featuring a doll's feet in pink stilettos.

“I hope you are all doing OK!!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!” she wrote along the video.


The Circus singer went on to share, “I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits!!! Most people may not even be on their phones!!! I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back!!! I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love.”

Spears’ mansion is located in Hidden Hills, California, a gated community that borders Los Angeles and Calabasas, a city popular with celebrities.

Besides Britney Spears, many celebrities have been forced to evacuate their homes amid the LA fires.

