Alec Baldwin files lawsuit after manslaughter charges dropped in 'Rust' case

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit alleging 'malicious prosecution' following the dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the tragic shooting incident on the set of Rust.
As per the civil complaint obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, January 9, the 66-year-old filed a lawsuit against First Judicial District Attorney officials, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office authorities and Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners for "malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, defamation, and violation of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act."
In a lawsuit Baldwin claimed that the defendants were "blinded by their desire to convict" him "for all the wrong reasons, and at any cost," for the fatal October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Beetlejuice star disclosed that he was carrying a pretend pistol on the day of the shooting incident when a crew member shouted "cold gun" to "reassure Baldwin" and those around him that the gun only had "dummy rounds."
"The prop fired a live round that killed Hutchins," the complaint stated.
He claimed "certain defendants" intentionally lied and hid evidence during the trial, aiming to make Baldwin the "scapegoat" for the tragedy.
Baldwin named the defendant's Kari Morrisey and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, to be "held accountable" for their "malicious and unlawful pursuit" against him.
Following the October 2021 discharge of a pistol he was carrying on the set of the movie Rust, Baldwin was indicted in January 2024.