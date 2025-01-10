Travis Kelce reveals wedding plans with Taylor Swift after year of dating

Travis Kelce has seemingly revealed his wedding plans with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
The couple, who began dating in September 2023, has new goals to take their relationship to the next level.
During Wednesday's episode of his and Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, the 35-year-old NFL athlete discussed the best season for a wedding while answering one listener's query.
The conversation was brought up by a person named William, who requested Travis's opinion on getting married during the fall season.
In response, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "I don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall, because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer."
"Not sure if the fall was a good wedding season,” he added.
As Travis' remarks gained traction on social media, several eagle-eyed Swifties began speculating that the two might tie the knot in summer.
Another report by Life & Style magazine claimed that even the 14-time Grammy-winning singer is looking forward to the future with Travis and is extremely serious about him.
"After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life," the tipster stated.
The source added that the two have, "got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it."
As of now, neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly commented on their marriage plans.