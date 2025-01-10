Royal

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday

Princess Kate marked her 43rd birthday on January 9, with heartfelt tributes from Prince William, King Charles

  • January 10, 2025
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton received baby news just after ringing in her 43rd birthday.

Congratulations are in order for one of Kate's closest friends, Lady Melissa as she welcomed her 4th child with billionaire husband, Remy Trafelet.

As reported by Daily Mail, Catherine's friend, the daughter of the Duke of Northumberland welcomed her second daughter just a week ago in Florida.

The 37-year-old has named her newborn baby girl Ivy.

Before her marriage to the American billionaire Remy Trafelet,17 years her senior, Melissa was married to Prince William's close friend, Thomas van Straubenzee in 2013, who is also a godfather to Prince of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Lady Melissa and Thomas's marriage was ended in 2016.

Melissa, also known as "Missy" already shares three kids elder daughter, Bluebell, and twin sons, Percy and Alfred, with Trafelet.

She is also a doting stepmom of Trafelet's three stepchildren, Remy, Charlotte and Franny, from her husband's first marriage.

When Melissa tied the knot with William's close friend, King Charles nieces Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton also attended the wedding.

While, Prince Harry's then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy acted as a bridesmaid.

