Paris Hilton returns to her burned-down Malibu home for emotional goodbye: WATCH

Paris Hilton shares heartbreaking video of her Malibu house which reduced to ashes by LA wildfire

Paris Hilton has bid an emotional farewell to her Malibu home, which was destroyed by the devastating Palisades Fire.

The Hollywood A-lister, who was forced to evacuate her property due to the wildfire, returned to the site and found nothing but ashes.

The House of Wax actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the heartbreaking video of her burned-down home.

"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces," Paris wrote along the video.

She went on to share, "This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."

Paris further acknowledged the pain of many others who have faced similar tragedies.

The Palisades Fire, which broke out on Tuesday, has devastated the Pacific Palisades area and parts of Los Angeles, leaving many celebrities homeless, including Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Mandy Moore and Anthony Hopkins. 

