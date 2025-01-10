Prince William prepares to be 'toughest ruler' in Royal history

Prince William is preparing himself to be the “toughest ruler” in Royal history!
According to a source, King Charles “is now bestowing more responsibility on [William] and by all accounts is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.”
The insider further claimed that the Prince of Wales is seizing the opportunity to assert his authority and make decisions that will benefit the Crown in the long run.
“It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door,” the source told In Touch.
They went on to share, “He’s not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.”
As Prince William assumes more official responsibility, he is also cracking down on wasteful spending and overconsumption within the royal family.
The source shared, “He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away. He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals."
“The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm," they concluded.
Prince William became heir apparent to the British throne on September 8, 2022, when his father became King Charles III.