Entertainment

Cillian Murphy officially out of upcoming film ‘28 Years Later'

'28 Years Later' will be released in the US and UK on June 20, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Cillian Murphy officially out of ‘28 Years Later
Cillian Murphy officially out of ‘28 Years Later'

Cillian Murphy, who was widely speculated to reprise his role in the highly anticipated 28 Years Later, has confirmed he will not be part of the sequel.

As per Deadline, the 28 Years Later revealed the new cast that include protagonists Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

The directors of the critically acclaimed 2002 original, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, are back to write and direct, respectively.

While conversing with Empire, producer Andrew Macdonald has confirmed that Cillian will not appear on screen in the upcoming 2025 film.

He said, “We wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.”

Macdonald continued: “He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.”

Previously, the report revealed that the Oppenheimer star – who led the original 2002 film 28 Days Later – would be cast in the new sequel trilogy as an executive producer.

It is shared that the Peaky Blinder star would be in the new film “in a surprising way and in a way that grows [the character]”.

To note, 28 Years Later is set hit the the theaters in the US and UK on, June 20, 2025.

Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires

Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires

Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires
Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine

Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires
Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires
Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet
Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin reveals rare insight about Jack Blue
Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin reveals rare insight about Jack Blue
Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shares heartbreaking loss amid LA wildfire
Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shares heartbreaking loss amid LA wildfire
Paris Hilton returns to her burned-down Malibu home for emotional goodbye: WATCH
Paris Hilton returns to her burned-down Malibu home for emotional goodbye: WATCH
Travis Kelce reveals wedding plans with Taylor Swift after year of dating
Travis Kelce reveals wedding plans with Taylor Swift after year of dating
Britney Spears evacuates $7.4 million mansion as LA fires rage on
Britney Spears evacuates $7.4 million mansion as LA fires rage on
Bella Hadid mourns loss of childhood home as iconic 'RHOBH' mansion burns down
Bella Hadid mourns loss of childhood home as iconic 'RHOBH' mansion burns down
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit after manslaughter charges dropped in 'Rust' case
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit after manslaughter charges dropped in 'Rust' case
Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-Year restraining order against Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-Year restraining order against Tory Lanez
Ben Affleck visits his Pacific Palisades home amid wildfires: 'Beyond tragic'
Ben Affleck visits his Pacific Palisades home amid wildfires: 'Beyond tragic'
Diddy accusers reveal alleged abuse in on-camera interviews for new docuseries
Diddy accusers reveal alleged abuse in on-camera interviews for new docuseries