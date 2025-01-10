Cillian Murphy officially out of upcoming film ‘28 Years Later'

Cillian Murphy, who was widely speculated to reprise his role in the highly anticipated 28 Years Later, has confirmed he will not be part of the sequel.
As per Deadline, the 28 Years Later revealed the new cast that include protagonists Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.
The directors of the critically acclaimed 2002 original, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, are back to write and direct, respectively.
While conversing with Empire, producer Andrew Macdonald has confirmed that Cillian will not appear on screen in the upcoming 2025 film.
He said, “We wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.”
Macdonald continued: “He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.”
Previously, the report revealed that the Oppenheimer star – who led the original 2002 film 28 Days Later – would be cast in the new sequel trilogy as an executive producer.
It is shared that the Peaky Blinder star would be in the new film “in a surprising way and in a way that grows [the character]”.
To note, 28 Years Later is set hit the the theaters in the US and UK on, June 20, 2025.