King Felipe, Queen Letizia host annual reception for Diplomatic Corps

King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain host annual reception at Royal Palace

  • January 10, 2025
Queen Letizia of Spain made hearts flutter as she joined her husband, King Felipe, at a reception at the Royal Palace.

On Thursday, the royal couple hosted The Accredited Diplomatic Corps in Spain, an annual event that brings together representatives from 126 embassies and numerous consulates-general in Spain.

For the event, the Queen slipped into in a sophisticated blue satin pleated skirt which she complemented with an oversized white shirt.

She elevated her outfit with heels and added a bit more glamour with diamond drop earrings.

For the hairdo, Queen Letizia styled her brunette locks in a soft bouncy curl which she pinned back to show off her statement earrings.

The mother-of-two completed her radiant look with flawless makeup, featuring a smokey eye and natural lip.

Meanwhile, King Felipe looked dapper as always in a tailcoat jacket and black trousers. 

The reception, which typically takes place in the new year, is a traditional event that the royal couple has undertaken annually since King Felipe's accession to the throne in 2014.

The Royal Palace of Madrid, where the event took place, serves as the official residence of the Spanish royal family, although it is primarily used for state ceremonies.

The royal family resides in the Palace of La Zarzuela, located on the outskirts of Madrid.

